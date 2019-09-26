Natural Power recruits Energy Manager to support clients’ carbon targets

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Duncan Wren in the role of Energy Manager. This new role has been created in response to the growing demand from clients in the built environment to help with lowering their carbon emissions.

Euan Hutchison, Associate Technical Director (Planning), said: "Working with our teams of technical specialists, Duncan will provide clients with a route map to net zero, considering appropriate low carbon heat and power technologies, drawing on our knowledge and expertise across the project lifecycle, enabling our clients to achieve their carbon reduction ambitions."



Andy Yuill, Sector Manager, Renewable Heat, added: "This is an exciting time for Duncan to join Natural Power as we are experiencing strong growth in renewable heat projects, and particularly district heating. Duncan will help to integrate our heat projects with electricity and transport systems and thereby provide greater efficiencies and carbon savings."Duncan joins Natural Power with nearly two decades of commercial experience in the fields of building sustainable, energy management and renewable energy technologies. Most of this time has been served at a select number of large consultancies and is complemented by a number of years in customer-focused roles at renewable energy design and installation companies.Duncan has a degree in Physics from the University of East Anglia as well as an MSc in Renewable Energy Technologies and a PhD in Intelligent Building Facades, both awarded from the Centre for Renewable Energy Systems Technology (CREST) at Loughborough University.On joining Natural Power, he said: "I am delighted to join a team which is thoroughly dedicated to making a positive difference to our natural environment. I'm overwhelmed by the wealth of knowledge and expertise within the company."Duncan will be based at Natural Power's Stirling office developing new business as well as working on projects, leveraging the full spectrum of Natural Power's team of renewable energy experts. If you have an energy management challenge for Duncan, you can contact him here duncanw@naturalpower.com