Growatt Showcased XH Storage Ready Inverter at Solar Power International

Growatt has been actively exploring the solar market in the Americas this year. From September 23-26 at Solar Power International 2019, Growatt showcased its new XH series of storage ready inverters, attracting many visitors at the booth.



More Headlines Articles

Future-Proof PV SolutionMIN 2500-6000TL-XH has a storage ready feature. The inverter works with a low voltage battery and has a battery interface which can be easily extended later to a storage system without retrofit cost. It is perfect for home owners who are looking to convert their rooftop PV systems into solar storage systems in the future.Up-To-Date Design and Better ExperienceConsidered as the most up-to-date solution for residential solar plants in the industry, TL-XH inverter has modern and compact design, and is very attractive to end users at first glance. TL-XH adopts integrated top cover case design and there're no screws on front cover. The design has fewer gaps and provides better protection against water and dust. Aerospace grade materials are used for TL-XH, making the inverter light, durable and flame-retardant. It is around 10.8kg, 35% lighter when compared with other old generation inverters.To achieve better HMI experience, it is designed with OLED display and touch button. OLED display is premium materials and consumes less power. Its touch button is more durable and can last over three million clicks.Safe and Reliable with Online MonitoringMoreover, internally the inverter has invisible cable routing. Its advanced internal design and patented inductance technology optimized heat dissipation for the inverter. Therefore, the inverter can work under harsh conditions, such as salty air, humidity, and high and low temperatures.TL-XH has great protection with Type II SPD on DC side, connection protection and optional AFCI. It has two MPP trackers and 1.4 DC/AC ratio. Its string current can reach 12.5A and is compatible with bifacial modules. For system monitoring and remote O&M, customers have multiple options such as WIFI-X, GPRS-X, 4G-X, RF or RS485. With the datalogger installed, customers can have access to Growatt Online Smart Service platform for reporting issues and troubleshooting.