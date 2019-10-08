POWERGEN International embraces the solar industry to break the traditional solar mold.

Trumbull, CT and Tulsa, OK (August 21, 2019) — POWERGEN International, the event that showcases the future of power generation, is proud to announce its strategic partnerships with leading solar industry training organization, Solar Energy International Professional Services (SEIPS).



More Headlines Articles

POWERGEN International aims to go beyond the insular energy conversations held at many other solar energy events, broadening the scope and audience of those interested in utility-scale solar energy. POWERGEN International (PGI) Conference selects SEI and SEI Professional Services to provide a 4-hour in-depth educational session on Large-scale Solar PV System Design Considerations. In addition, SEI will be the content partner for the Solar and Wind Knoweldge HUB on the trade show floor."SEI Professional Services is proud to be a premier educational partner for the 2019 POWERGEN International Conference! We are excited to share our teams' collective years of experience and knowledge in the solar industry. This is a MUST ATTEND conference for anyone in the energy sector!The conference educational sessions we are offering will give attendees the insight needed to put them on the right track towards solving the challenges utilities and service providers are facing with large scale deployments of solar PV systems all over the world. Through case studies from SEI Professorial Services and industry leading curriculum delivered by Solar Energy International's instructors, attendees will walk away with a shared vision of a world powered by solar energy," said Chris Turek, SEIPS Director of Marketing."This is a milestone for us at POWERGEN International, working with a respected renewable pioneer such as SEI," POWERGEN content director Rod Walton said. "Whether it's giving a seminar on the key considerations of ground-mounted, MW-scale solar, or a Knowledge Hub session on how clean energy is integrated into microgrid design, SEI Professional Services is making POWERGEN better with crucial content focused on the latest and best in solar energy futures." said Rod Walton, Content Director, POWERGEN International.Join us Monday, November 18, 2019 in New Orleans for a pre-conference / co-located event on Large-scale Solar PV System Design Considerations. This seminar will be taught by the SEI Professional Services Team and powered by Solar Energy international (SEI) curriculum. This educational session provides an in-depth look into the design process and key considerations for ground-mounted MW-scale solar PV systems. The goal is safety, reliability, and peak performance. The focus is on the process from planning to best practices in design, through installation, quality control, and commissioning. Project case studies are included to highlight design considerations and choices for a variety of system configurations. Then stay for the Power-Gen International Conference November 19 - 21!Anyone registered for the pre-conference / co-located event on Large-scale Solar PV System Design Considerations will receive a free exhibit hall pass as well - use this link:https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=898&PromoCode=SEIPS2019Register for the full conference with this code and get 15% off! SEIPASSRegister here: https://lnkd.in/eS-HRi5About POWERGEN InternationalPOWERGEN International exhibition and summit serves as a business and networking hub for electricity generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in any or all of the multiple cross-sections of power generation. The exhibit hall provides an interactive experience that can be personalized to connect attendees with the latest technology and innovations in the conventional and renewable electricity generation markets from around the world. The summit and knowledge hubs deliver transformative content including disruption caused by the emergence of renewable and decentralized power, niche technologies and the latest in policy and economic trends.About Clarion EventsFounded in 1947, Clarion Events is one of the world's leading event organizers, producing and delivering innovative and market-leading events. Our 950 employees based in our 13 offices worldwide specialize in delivering first class marketing, networking, and information solutions in high value sectors, both in mature and emerging geographies. Clarion's customers use our range of exhibitions, conferences, tradeshows, and websites to target new business, demonstrate their products, build deeper relationships with their clients and identify new opportunities for performance improvement. Some of our most important core markets include Energy