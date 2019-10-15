Envision Solar EV ARC™ Products Continue to Charge Vehicles During California PG&E Grid Interruptions

Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that its EV ARC™, off grid, solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products continued to charge EVs and provide available emergency power for first responders during the recently announced power shutdowns in Northern California.



Envisions EV ARC™ products deployed in Marin County, Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, Livermore and other locations in Northern California have provided vital electric vehicle charging without interruption during the recently announced precautionary power black-outs, almost two million people were without power when the state's largest utility cut power due in an effort to prevent wildfires caused by high winds in the region. At least one death linked to the outages was reported in the press. A leading manufacturer of EVs advised its customers in the affected areas to fully charge their vehicles in advance of the impending blackouts. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, most EV owners would not have enough charge to escape the blackouts. Envision Solar's government and enterprise customers have no such difficulties because the Company's products are immune to blackouts and other grid interruptions as they generate and store all their own electricity."Our visionary customers have continued to charge their vital vehicles and also have access to a source of emergency power because they selected Envision's EV ARC units as part of their charging infrastructure solution," said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar's CEO. "EV ARC saves them money, eliminates both the disruption of construction and the sticker shock of utility bills, all while driving on sunshine, the cleanest fuel you can get -- every day. But it's times like these that our fleet customers see the true wonder and immense value of the product as they are able to continue to run their fleets uninterrupted. They save money, save time and have the ability to potentially save lives."Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.About Envision Solar International, Inc.Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.