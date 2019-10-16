Solar FlexRack Sponsors MnSEIA Gateway to Solar Conference

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, the largest city in the state. This is the sixth annual MnSEIA solar conference, an event dedicated to supporting growth in the state's solar industry. Minnesota ranks 13th in the nation for solar and employs over 4,600 in the industry.*



More Headlines Articles

Solar FlexRack, one of North America's leading solar tracker and racking solutions providers for ground-mount commercial and utility-scale solar installations will also present a display at the event (Table #24) providing attendees the opportunity to meet and talk with the Regional Sales Director. They can learn firsthand about the company's milestone solar projects, their selection of world-class products and services and their renown expertise in cold climate installation.Sasha Honsl, Director of Business Development for Solar FlexRack said, "Solar FlexRack's success has been driven by our exceptionally reliable solar racking and mounting products and services and our lower error rate in the field. We look forward to the MnSEIA Gateway to Solar Conference and the opportunities it presents for us to connect with quality-focused EPCs and solar developers."The Gateway to Solar Conference is known for its robust and in-depth educational opportunities while providing networking and display presentations in a relaxed, approachable forum. The two-day event will bring together solar industry practitioners from all over the country.The Minnesota solar market is expected to increase by almost 800 MW in the next five years.* Solar FlexRack hopes to leverage its new pricing model and stay in-step with market needs to build the next phase of solar for the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Learn more about Solar FlexRack at solarflexrack.com.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.* https://www.seia.org/state-solar-policy/minnesota-solar