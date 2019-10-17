The Energy Expo in warm Miami: Feb 12 & 13, 2020
The Energy Expo (TEE) presents its next edition on February 12 & 13, 2020 at the MACC Convention Center in Miami, Florida. The EFFECTIVE COMMERCIAL HUB between North American & Worldwide Manufacturers & Distributors with Buyers, Professionals, Dealers, Operators, Contractors and Potential Reps. from LATIN AMERICA, THE CARIBBEAN and UNITED STATES. 40+ countries under one roof!
The Energy Expo (TEE) has its next edition on February 12 and 13, 2020 in warm Miami at the MACC Convention Center, near to the Miami International Airport in a great location and hosting the convenient Doubletree by Hilton as host hotel in the same building complex.
The tradeshow and conference highlights technologies, equipment, products and education related to SOLAR, ENERGY STORAGE, ENERGY EFFICIENCY, SMART BUILDINGS & CLEAN TRANSPORTATION industries.
TEE2020 presents an expanded program - Empowering ENERGY in ALL The Americas- serving Latin American, the Caribbean and South US huge markets (40 countries under one roof).
TEE is considered an effective commercial platform to connect -in MIAMI, the Americas' Business Capital- North American and worldwide manufacturers and distributors with qualified attendees coming from Central, South America and the Caribbean, and also from the USA. A great source to expand networks and to scout new reps in dozens of countries without having to leave the USA. The event also highlights opportunities in the growing Florida markets.
Four months prior to the show the organizers have already confirmed major country delegations coming from Colombia, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Mexico, among others.
Top sponsors and exhibitors booked as of October 15, 2019 include BYD, Outback Power, Peimar Solar (Italy), Artic Solar, CITEL America, Master Battery, National Fenestration Rating Council, Solar Energy International, SolX Energy, Energia Portátil, SunEarth, Solar Energy Central, EMME Controls, AIMS Power, Humman Building Solutions, among others. For Exhibiting / Sponsoring opportunities download the TEE20 Prospectus.
Special courses on Solar technologies will be presented by Solar Energy International (SEI) in English and Spanish. More than 25 featured sessions in both languages are also included in the program along with an AIA-GBCI accredited 8-hr course by top experts, headed by prestigious Daniel Huard, LEED Fellow.
Attendee registration is open on-line, by form or by calling (305) 412-0000. Special pre-show discounted rates are offered at different levels until November 15, December 15 and January 15.
The Energy Expo is produced by Show Winners Corporation, a seasoned promoter that has the multi awarded The Water Expo in its portfolio. The Water Expo has been included among the fastest 50 growing shows in 2017 and 2018.
Stay tuned for more information visiting www.TheEnergyExpo.com
