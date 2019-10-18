OMG Roofing Products Names Solar Business Manager

In his new role, Kevin is responsible for developing and implementing a strategic plan for the company’s solar business, as well as for managing solar sales, product development and profitability.

In his new role, Kevin is responsible for developing and implementing a strategic plan for the company's solar business, as well as for managing solar sales, product development and profitability.For the past four years, Kevin has been a sales and marketing consultant, most recently working with the Spencer Brewery, a start-up venture. Earlier he was owner and chief marketing officer for the Bassette Company, a commercial printing and marketing company based in Springfield, Mass.Kevin holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Babson College.Headquartered in Agawam, Mass., OMG Roofing Products is a leading manufacturer of commercial roofing products including specialty fasteners, adhesives, edge metal systems, drains, pipe supports and advanced productivity tools. The company's focus is delivering products and services that improve contractor productivity and enhance roof system performance. For additional information, please contact OMG Roofing Products at 800/633-3800 or visit OMGRoofing.com.