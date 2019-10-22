Former TV Meteorologist to Present Solar Workshop for Homeowners at Solar Energy World Headquarters in MD

Solar Energy World offers homeowners from the Baltimore/D.C. metro area a chance to learn how going solar will allow them to avoid future utility rate hikes and save money now during their Solar 101 Munch and Learn Workshop. This event consists of a tour of the facility's solar roof top array, a complimentary continental breakfast, and the opportunity to have your solar questions answered by a weather and solar expert.

When: Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 10:30 AM -12:30 PM



Where: Solar Energy World Headquarters | 5681 Main Street, Elkridge, MD 21075Solar Energy World offers homeowners from the Baltimore/D.C. metro area a chance to learn how going solar will allow them to avoid future utility rate hikes and save money now during their Solar 101 Munch and Learn Workshop. This event consists of a tour of the facility's solar roof top array, a complimentary continental breakfast, and the opportunity to have your solar questions answered by a weather and solar expert.Solar Analyst and former ABC/WMAR Meteorologist, Wyatt Everhart, will cover all the basics for residential solar systems. Topics include what to expect from solar panels in the Mid-Atlantic climate, available tax credits/incentives, and the different methods of financing your system. Attendees will receive all the information they need to decide if going solar makes sense for their home and an exclusive offer for attending the workshop.Space is limited. Register by November 11th for free admission.Register Here: MySolarWorkshop.com or call 888-485-1909.