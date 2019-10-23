PRYSMIAN AND SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SIGN NEW WORLDWIDE AGREEMENT

Highland Heights, Ky., October 21, 2019 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has been awarded a global contract to supply wind turbine tower and nacelle cables and assemblies for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, world leader in the wind power industry.



This award reaffirms Siemens Gamesa and Prysmian Group's long and solid history of partnership in the wind industry and is an important step in increasing current and future growth opportunities.The supply includes products and services from Prysmian Group's wind portfolio of low voltage cables and assemblies for nacelle platforms, low voltage cables for towers and fully terminated medium voltage assemblies for towers, well renowned to be specifically designed and optimized to work with high torsion, mechanical and chemical resistance as well as wide temperature fluctuations.The award also reconfirms Prysmian's approach as a 360° partner in the renewable power industry, able to supply from turbine tower and nacelle cables, to inter-array and export cables, installation, project management and monitoring systems and solutions. In 2019, the Group has been awarded with several projects like Provence Grand Large, Vineyard Wind, DolWin 5 and Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV.Fully supported by R&D centers located in each region, Prysmian Group works in close cooperation with customers to design and develop products that exceed requirements and expectations while maintaining the highest level of quality and service.Thanks to a globally widespread production footprint, Prysmian Group is well positioned to support the supply and delivery of products to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, namely from manufacturing units located in Europe, Asia and North America.About Prysmian Group North America:Based in Highland Heights, KY, Prysmian Group North America operates in the United States and Canada. In July 2018, the Group finalized the acquisition of General Cable resulting in combined operations that include 23 plants, 6 R&D centers and over 5,800 employees. In 2018, Prysmian Group North America's combined net sales totaled $4 billion. The Group is strongly positioned in high tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. A world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of wire and cable products, Prysmian Group North America's business units include power distribution, specialty, telecoms, trade & installers and energy projects (HV). Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.Prysmian GroupPrysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.