Powering the Transition to Electric Vehicles

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is no longer a question for tomorrow. For many businesses and public sector organisations, the transition to electric vehicles is now a big opportunity to become cleaner, more sustainable and more efficient.



More Headlines Articles

The report examines why the momentum driving EV adoption has become unstoppable. It outlines what the implications are for large organisations and highlights both the corporate and employee benefits.The whitepaper has been written specifically for enterprise businesses and public sector organisations considering investing in EVs.The following questions and issues are addressed:â€¢ What is driving the transition to EV?â€¢ What does this mean for UK businesses and the public sector?â€¢ The implications for enterprise energy strategyâ€¢ New approaches to EV enablement and smart chargingCentrica Business Solutions has created an EV Enablement solution to provide the complete end-to-end EV infrastructure solution from one single supplier. This modular package of solutions can provide support across the entire process - from design to long-term operation and maintenance and is designed to make the transition to EV simple and easy.