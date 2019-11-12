SolarWindow Adds Lead Scientist to Improve Performance, Cost, and Optimize Processes

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com), developer of transparent liquid coatings that convert ordinary windows into electricity-generating windows, is pleased to announce that, effective November 1, 2019, the company hired Mr. James B. Whitaker, PhD, as our Principal Research & Development Scientist.



Dr. Whitaker will lead our team scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) through our Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with NREL to develop new and improved, lower cost, and more efficient SolarWindow™ coatings and technologies; and optimize processes required for our goal of integrating our process into industry.The company is currently in discussion with several potential glass fabrication partners. In anticipation of a future partnership, we have placed an order for specialized high-output manufacturing process equipment required to begin process integration and eventual production of our electricity-generating glass products.Among other initiatives, Dr. Whitaker will also work with our scientists and engineers on the building integration studies; and window insulating factor (U-Factor) and heat transfer (Low-E coatings) evaluations required for independent engineer (IE) performance evaluations and a prerequisite for beginning the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) certification when our process is operating.In addition to leading our team of scientists at NREL, Dr. Whitaker will work directly with Mr. Conklin, President & CEO, Mr. Patrick Sargent, VP Product Development and Engineering, and Mr. Anthony Conklin, Manager of Strategic Programs & Operations, on product and process development, and process and integration in industry.Dr. Whitaker brings extensive experience in organic photovoltaic and other thin-film photovoltaic devices research, development, and fabrication. He is an expert in thin-film deposition techniques and various coating technologies, including spin coating, blade coating, slot-die, micro-gravure, and roll-to-roll coating. Dr. Whitaker is also an authority in a wide range of advanced chemical synthesis methodologies, including inorganic, air free, gas phase, and high temperature reactions.Dr. Whitaker has been a Post-Doctoral Fellow and Staff Scientist at NREL since 2014; a Professor of Chemistry at Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood, CO since 2016; a Graduate Research Assistant, Colorado State University, Chemistry Department from 2008 - 2013; a Alexander von Humboldt-Foundation Research Fellow, Free University, Berlin, and a Research Fellow, International Center for Spectroelectrochemistry, Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research, Dresden, Germany in 2009. Dr. Whitaker has a B.A., Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from the Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO. Dr. Whitaker has worked with the company on the development of SolarWindow™ electricity-generating coating technology and process methods as a Staff Scientist at NREL since 2015.SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows into electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.Targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the Company's transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by up to 50% and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners, the industry's fastest financial return, according to independently-validated company power and financial modeling.