Sunverge Distributed Energy Resource Control and Aggregation Platform Supports LG’s Home Energy Storage Solution

Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading Distributed Energy Resource (DER) control and aggregation platform, today announced that the Sunverge Energy Platform and the Sunverge Infinity intelligent edge controller are now fully integrated with the residential integrated Energy Storage System (ESS) from renewable energy technology leader LG Electronics.



All of Sunverge's advanced platform features are now supported and running with the LG ESS to provide homeowners with newfound control over their energy generation and use while providing advanced grid services along with dynamic fleet aggregation and orchestration for utilities, grid operators and third-party aggregators.Complementing LG's industry-leading solar panel technologies, LG Business Solutions USA introduced two energy storage systems for American homeowners: an AC-coupled 5.0 kW system for those who already have solar panels of any type on their homes and a DC-coupled 7.6 kW system as part of a new installation of LG solar panels.Through this integration, Sunverge enables co-optimization of consumer services and advanced grid service, allowing customers get consumer benefits such as bill reduction, maximizing self-consumption, backup power, TOU, dynamic pricing, demand charge management coupled with grid services such as Frequency Response, Frequency regulation, Voltage support, Demand Response and others."Sunverge's advanced DER platform complements the LG ESS smart energy management functions to reduce reliance on the energy grid during peak energy consumption hours when time-of-use electricity rates are often highest," said Stephen Hahm, vice president, Energy Solutions, LG Electronics USA. "Together with Sunverge, we're creating a flexible energy management system for homeowners who want to take more control of their home energy use, providing demand side flexibility while providing system flexibility to the grid.""The opportunity to deliver advanced dynamic and multiservice VPP capabilities with an established company like LG is further validation for the Sunverge control and aggregation platform," said Sunverge CEO Martin Milani. "DERs are becoming a key component of the grid of the future and intelligent, dynamic and real-time flexibility on both sides of load and system through dynamic co-optimization of consumer services and grid services is instrumental to the system integration of renewables."If you are an energy industry professional who is interested in learning more about Sunverge's capabilities, please contact info@sunverge.com.About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge VPP platform is unique in providing dynamic co-optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/