Schletter Group acquires three large-scale projects

"These projects show that we are not only directing our efforts at the right markets but above all that we are pursuing the right sourcing strategy," says Florian Roos, CEO of the Schletter Group. "Our global network with own locations and selected suppliers makes us extremely flexible and allows us to realize several major projects at the same time. This is an increasingly important factor in the international project business."The major order from Brazil comprises several plants for projects by Schletter's Brazilian distribution partner HDT International. The projects have a total output of more than 50 MWp and are currently under construction in the regions of Minas Gerais and Sao Paolo. The Schletter Group has been working with HDT International since 2018 and plans to further intensify the collaboration. "Brazil is an interesting market for us where we intend to further expand our business," says Roos.In the Caribbean, where the Schletter Group has been maintaining a strong footprint for several years, the company supplies the mounting system for a 10 MWp project of new customer Negratin S.L. This is the first project carried out together with the Spanish EPC contractor.The project in Nepal has an output of 25 MWp and is currently under construction in Bidur, around 15 miles northwest of Katmandu. The solar plant is financed by World Bank as a contribution to stabilizing the supply of electricity in Nepal.Roos expects the trend towards large-scale projects to continue. "Project developers and investors are increasingly focused on economies of scale and yield optimization to ensure profitability of their projects with very little or even without state funding," the Schletter CEO adds. "With our mounting solutions that save both time and material, as well as our flexible supply chain, we are ideally positioned for this."About the Schletter GroupThe Schletter Group is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of photovoltaic mounting systems made of aluminium and steel. The Group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, façades and open areas (solar farms) as well as solar carports. With production facilities in Germany and China as well as an international network of distribution and service companies, the Schletter Group is active in all important international markets. The Schletter Group has around 650 employees in total.www.schletter-group.com