Panasonic Recognizes Highest-Performing Solar Installers and Distributors with 2019 Customer Appreciation Awards

Panasonic is pleased to announce the winners of its 2019 Customer Appreciation Awards, given to leading installers and distributors who demonstrate excellence in installing solar equipment, serving solar end-users and generating business success. Panasonic Premium and Authorized Installers have the opportunity to be recognized in four award categories across each region: Residential Installer of the Year, Commercial Installer of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company and Installer of the Year. In addition, the company announced nationwide installer and distributor winners who were commended for their outstanding commitment to their customers and advancing solar technologies in the marketplace.



"On behalf of Panasonic Life Solutions, I would like to acknowledge our award winners for being exceptional representatives of the Panasonic brand and upholding our high standard of excellence in the field," said Mukesh Sethi, Group Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions. "Together with our installers and distributors, we will continue to drive the U.S. solar market forward with industry-leading panels and power storage solutions, backed by the best warranties in the business."The full list of categories and winners is included below.Installer of the Year Award:Semper Solaris - National WinnerAtlasta Solar Center - Mountain Region WinnerDiablo Solar Service - Northern California Region WinnerSol-up USA - Nevada WinnerGreen Power Energy - Northeast Region WinnerPalmetto State Solar - Eastern Region WinnerSolar Source - Southeast Region WinnerSouth Texas Solar Systems - Southwest Region WinnerFastest-Growing Company Award:Elevation Solar - National WinnerMagic Sun Solar - Northern California RegionRevolusun - Northeast RegionSolar Works Energy, LLC - Southwest RegionUnicity Solar Energy - Southeast RegionResidential Installer of The Year Award:Advance Solar Energy - Southeast RegionArch Electric, Inc. - Midwest RegionAuric Energy, LLC - Mountain RegionHE Solar, LLC - Southwest RegionRA Solar - Northern California RegionSullivan Solar Power - Southern California RegionSUNation Solar Systems - Northeast RegionDistribution Excellence Award:CED Greentech - National WinnerCommercial Installer of the Year Award:Capital Solar Group - Northeast RegionIntroduced in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Installer program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to partners who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence. The program has experienced impressive growth in the last three years, now with 50 "Premium" installers and 161"Authorized" installers. These installers receive leads generated from Panasonic's website, where they are promoted as a Premium Panasonic Installer. Additionally, Premium Installers are the beneficiaries of cooperative marketing funds provided by Panasonic and given access to Panasonic's robust Installer Portal. The Installer Portal offers additional benefits such as a library of tailored marketing materials and training programs designed to help installers enhance communication with consumers and ultimately grow their businesses."I am delighted to recognize these high-performing members of the Panasonic Solar Installer Program," said Yessica Castillo, National Marketing Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions. "These awards are a testament to their hard work and dedication to diligently helping homeowners maximize their renewable energy potential, and we are excited about what is ahead for the rest of the year and into 2020."About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.