Enphase Energy Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Sunrun

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the Company has signed a strategic supply agreement with Sunrun Inc., the nation's leading home solar, battery storage and energy services company. As part of the agreement, Enphase will provide its seventh-generation Enphase IQ™ microinverters to Sunrun for use in its residential solar business.



"I want to thank the Sunrun team for placing its trust in Enphase and our dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality, and reliable energy management products," said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. "Sunrun has built one of the most successful solar brands in the US, and we are proud to offer this industry leader the very latest in energy technology. Enphase is committed to standing behind our products with outstanding customer support and the flexibility that makes it as easy as possible to do business with us."Sunrun's customers will benefit from Enphase's IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters, which leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year warranty."Enphase microinverters are reliable, simple to install, and feature sophisticated remote monitoring capabilities," said Lynn Jurich, co-founder and CEO of Sunrun. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Enphase and building on our aligned vision of creating a smarter energy system with top-quality home solar technology powering the way."About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and over 997,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Enphase, Enphase IQ, Enphase IQ 7, Enphase IQ 7+, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.About SunrunSunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation's leading residential solar, storage and energy services company. With a mission to create a planet run by the sun, Sunrun has led the industry since 2007 with its solar-as-a-service model, which provides clean energy to households with little to no upfront cost and at a saving compared to traditional electricity. The company designs, installs, finances, insures, monitors and maintains the systems, while families receive predictable pricing for 20 years or more. The company also offers a home solar battery service, Sunrun Brightbox, that manages household solar energy, storage and utility power. For more information, please visit: www.sunrun.com.