Microgrid Labs Selected for Shell GameChangerTM Accelerator Powered by NREL

Microgrid Labs Inc (MGL) is a consulting and software company specializing in the electrification of transportation and microgrids. MGL's proprietary modeling, simulation and optimization software, EVOPT, models the driving and charging process, quantifies electrical demand and derives the right balance of vehicle battery size, charging infrastructure capacity, and operational constraints. Unique feature of the technology is the joint modeling of transportation and energy. The software is ideal for planning the electrification of Buses and Trucks. EVOPT has been jointly developed by MGL and University of California, Berkeley under a National Science Foundation (NSF) award. MGL is already using the first version of EVOPT for consulting engagements.In selecting Microgrid Labs, GCxN continues its mission to identify and advance the next generation of transformative energy technologies. The Shell + NREL partnership provides start ups with access to up to $250,000 in non-dilutive funding to test, validate and advance their technologies while also providing access to a network of experts from NREL and Shell's GameChanger program. The assistance is designed to help companies de-risk technology development while accelerating their paths to market."This is a unique program for cleantech companies, and we appreciate the opportunity to work together with Shell and NREL. Both their intellectual capital and best-in-class facilities will add value to the technology and its commercialization" said Narayanan Sankar, CEO and co-founder of Microgrid Labs. "It's a great validation and recognition of our team's work to be one of only five companies selected for this prestigious invitation-only program."Launched in September 2018, GCxN's focus spans the energy continuum, including a portfolio of generation, transmission and distribution technologies. To date, the program has issued calls for technologies that improve the electric utility grid, provide long-duration energy storage, and enable electric vehicle fast charging. Unlike most accelerators, companies cannot simply apply to GCxN. Instead, companies must be recommended by a member of the Pipeline Partners network (cleantech incubators, accelerators, universities and national laboratories), with finalists selected after rigorous review by technology experts at NREL and Shell. Microgrid Labs was successfully referred by Prospect SV."GCxN is excited to be working with Microgrid Labs on its software for modeling, simulation and optimization of vehicle battery and charging infrastructure," said Adam Duran, NREL's GCxN program manager. "The technology is unique - it jointly models both transportation and energy."Haibin Xu, Shell's GCxN program manager, said, "As EV integration increases over time, the interaction between EVs, the charging infrastructure, and the grid will become more dynamic and complex in nature. Microgrid Labs' unique capability in software modelling will be important in optimizing the design and control of such complex systems and we are excited to support them in maturing their technologies."For more information and a complete list of GCxN's portfolio companies, visit GCxNREL.com.About Microgrid LabsMicrogrid Labs is a Consulting and Software Company that specializes in Microgrids and the Electrification of Transportation. MGL's expertise includes microgrids, energy storage, mathematical modeling and software. Its proprietary modeling, simulation and optimization software EVOPT, models the driving and charging process, quantifies electrical demand and derives the right balance of vehicle battery size, charging infrastructure capacity and operational constraints. MGL's services for the fleet electrification industry includes charging strategy development, battery sizing, charger sizing and energy infrastructure sizing including microgrids.For more please visit http://www.microgridlabs.com and follow @Microgridlabs on Twitter and LinkedIn.About GCxNThe Shell GameChanger™ Accelerator powered by NREL (GCxN) is a multimillion-dollar, multiyear program developed in collaboration between Shell GameChanger and the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to discover and advance emerging clean technologies with the potential to dramatically alter the future global energy landscape. GCxN identifies promising startup companies through an ecosystem of more than 60 cleantech business incubators, accelerators, universities and national laboratories and provides access to up to $250,000 in non-dilutive funding in the form of technical experts to develop and demonstrate new energy technologies. GCxN is made possible by funding through Shell GameChanger. GCxN is administered by NREL, located in Golden, Colo.