ees India 2020

ees India is India's leading electrical energy storage exhibition. After three years as focus topic of Intersolar India, ees India celebrated its debut as autonomous exhibition in 2019. The event will be held in parallel to Intersolar and Power2Drive India taking place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in the capital city of Maharashtra December 15-17, 2020. ees India will focus on batteries, electrical energy storage technologies and systems attracting investors, utilities, installers, manufacturers and project developers from all over the world. It belongs to the exhibition trio The smarter E India - India's innovation hub for the new energy world.



With ees Europe in Munich, ees South America in SÃ£o Polo and ees India in Bangalore, electrical energy storage events are represented on three continents.