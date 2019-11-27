Intersolar Middle East Conference 2020

Intersolar, ees and Middle East Electricity (MEE), the leading energy exhibitions are joining hands to co-deliver an outstanding renewables and energy storage event at Middle East Electricity 2020. Renewables and energy storage at MEE is the largest gathering of solar and renewable energy industry professionals in the Middle East & Africa, offering the most effective trade focused platform to international manufacturers and distributors looking to meet regional buyers.



Intersolar and ees are launching a unique feature area in the heart of the Renewables & Energy Storage product sectors at MEE 2020, including exclusive exhibiting pavilions for companies and the annual Intersolar/ees Middle East Conference.The Intersolar Middle East Conference will be held on March 3-4, 2020 at Middle East Electricity.The 2019 edition of the event is welcomed more than 1,300 exhibiting companies and 48,000+ visitors from 125+ countries. Middle East Electricity, Intersolar and ees, have signed a partnership with the aim to best serve industry trends and investment opportunities in the MENA region.