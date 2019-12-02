Soltec SF7 Bifacial solar tracker attains Bifacial Gain of 15.7%
Soltec publishes the fourth part of its White Paper with the results of a 12-month period obtained by BiTEC
Soltec, a leading manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers and related services in large ground-mount PV projects, has prepared a white paper that presents the results obtained from September of 2018 to September of 2019 at Soltec's Bifacial Tracker Evaluation Center (BiTEC) in Livermore, California.
Besides that, this document shows that bifacial modules mounted un SF7 Bifacial solar trackers provide 15.7% more Bifacial Gain under high albedo conditions (55.6%) and 9.6% under medium albedo conditions (29.5%).
This document also builds on information provided in previous White Paper to better understand the impact of Bifacial Gain factors, with the aim to enhance knowledge and optimize bifacial module performance.
Bifacial technology is revolutionizing the photovoltaic market and entails changes in the design and behavior of bifacial trackers. All analyzes of these factors can be found in the last part of this study, at the fourth Soltec White Paper.
SOLTEC
Soltec's global operations and workforce of over 1500 people blend experience of over 15 years with innovation. The company has manufacturing facilities in Argentina, Brazil, China, and Spain, as well as offices in Australia, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and the United States. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and the environment, the company is dedicated to innovation, product standardization, and customer success.
