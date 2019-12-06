TÜV SÜD assesses new 254 MW wind energy project on behalf of DekaBank in Sweden

TÜV SÜD has assessed the technical basis of a large-scale wind-energy project in Scandinavia on behalf of DekaBank. Within the scope of the Stavro project, a total of 62 wind energy turbines will be built in North Sweden. In its role as lender's technical advisor (LTA), TÜV SÜD contributes significantly to ensuring investment security.

A total of 62 wind energy turbines made by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will be built in the next two years at the two sub-sites of the project, Blodrotberget and Blackfjället, north-west of the Swedish city of Umeå. Prime Capital will install and manage the Stavro project on behalf of a consortium. Construction activities kicked off in March 2019 and completion of the project is scheduled for late 2021.



The project is financed by DekaBank, which commissioned TÜV SÜD to act as lender's technical advisor (LTA) and carry out comprehensive assessment of the technical basis of the project. This includes assessment of wind conditions and energy yields, project design and grid connections, technical review of construction contracts and construction setup, technical review of operations contracts - giving particular consideration to the already concluded power purchase agreements (PPA) and operational expenditures (OPEX) - and risk assessment of capital expenditure (CAPEX) and the construction schedule."Collaboration with TÜV SÜD was constructive at every step of the way. Critical review of the technical basis at an early stage positively impacts the efficient realisation and success of the entire project", says Dr Mathias Birnberg, Head of Infrastructure, Prime Capital."We are delighted about the trust that the investors placed in us and that they also mandated us to provide comprehensive technical support during the construction phase", says Thomas Zirngibl, Head of Wind Due Diligence at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH.