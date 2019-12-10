The SMA America Energy Storage System Is Among First Residential Systems Approved by the California Energy Commission

The SMA Energy System Home includes a Sunny Boy 6.0-US battery inverter and a 10-kilowatt-hour battery from BYD, a leading global producer of high voltage battery technology.



The CEC ESS List highlights products that meet national safety and performance standards. Ultimately, the list provides information and data to support existing solar incentive programs and utility grid connection services for various users, including consumers, utilities, and state and local programs."The CEC recognition comes at an important time as Californians are acclimating to the new normal of public safety power shutoffs," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president of home and business solutions at SMA. "With the SMA Energy System Home, homeowners have more control of their personal energy management."The SMA Energy System Home is designed for energy management and backup power with an option for whole home backup, offering timely convenience to Californians given the new normalcy of the Pacific Gas & Electric power shutoffs. With the SMA Energy System Home, homeowners achieve a higher level of energy independence and peace of mind in the event of a power outage, whether unexpected or planned.More information on the SMA Energy System Home.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 75 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,400 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.