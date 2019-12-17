Year-End Extenders Agreement Does Little for Renewable Growth, Virtually Nothing for Climate Change

Statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE)

12/17/19, 05:38 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

"The recently announced extenders agreement is a squandered opportunity. While ACORE supports the modest extensions in the package, they will do little for renewable growth and next to nothing to address climate change. Given bipartisan support for tax incentives for energy storage, offshore wind, electric vehicles and other critical clean energy priorities, this outcome is deeply disappointing. This is not the time to be kicking the climate can down the road. If we're going to have any chance at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to the level that scientists say is necessary, we need smart policies to accelerate the ongoing transition to a renewable energy economy and a modernized, 21st century grid."






About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.




