Alectris signs an MOU with Artelia Vietnam for O&M services in Vietnam

The services include plant monitoring and maintenance, technical and engineering support, preventative and corrective maintenance and the use of continuous improvement methodology. Services will be supported by ACTIS - the innovative software of Alectris. ACTIS ERP will be used as a platform to streamline and optimize operations allowing for transparency and closer, efficient collaboration between the partners.



ACTIS is the world's most comprehensive asset management solution that integrates centralized Real-time Monitoring with enhanced alerting, Service Management, O&M activities, Asset Management, Project Management, and many more tools, all in a single platform. ACTIS, with extensive capabilities for tracking operational, technical and financial performance, empowers asset owners, managers, O&M service providers, and others with full operational control of the solar portfolio.Vassilis Papaeconomou, Managing Director of Alectris said:"We are excited about our cooperation to operate and maintain solar plants in Vietnam with Artelia Vietnam, a company worldwide known for its professionalism and reliability. Joining forces with such a partner is an honour and we look forward to a great common success in Vietnam."Matthieu Bonnet, Managing Director of Artelia Vietnam added:"We hope this MoU will provide a great platform and spring-board for co-operation on solar projects in Vietnam and in the Region, not just for the Operation & Maintenance services, but other services where we can continue to improve our competitive edge in the renewable energy industry."----Artelia is an international multidisciplinary consultancy, engineering and project management group specialising in the sectors of building construction, infrastructure, water, industry and the environment. With 4900 employees and turnover of €550m in 2018, Artelia is one of France's leading groups in the sector. Internationally, the group has offices in more than 30 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia. and the Americas. Artelia is 100% owned by its managers and employees.Alectris delivers asset care innovation for the global solar industry. With our integrated suite of operations, maintenance and asset management services, award-winning software ACTIS, and retrofit technologies, we empower owners with full control of their portfolios to realize worry-free, high performing solar assets.