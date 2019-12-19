FERC Oversteps its Authority Approving MOPR Proposal

Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)’s decision to impose a Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR) in the PJM capacity market:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)'s decision to impose a Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR) in the PJM capacity market:



More Headlines Articles

"FERC delivered an early Christmas gift to the fossil fuel industry today at the unfortunate expense of ratepayers in PJM. While we have been waiting for regulatory clarity in the PJM market, a Minimum Offer Price Rule directly conflicts with state policies designed to accelerate the transition to pollution-free, renewable power. ACORE is reviewing the implications of this order and our available options, but what is clear today is that FERC overstepped its authority with a decision that will ultimately lead to more pollution and higher electricity rates for consumers."About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.