Phoenix Logistics Contracts With Array Technologies At Facilities In Coffeyville, KS; Mayville, WI; And Hooks, TX

Phoenix Logistics ("Phoenix Logistics"), an affiliate of national private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced a new multi-state contract with Array Technologies. Phoenix Logistics will provide logistics services to Array for approximately 1 million square feet in Coffeyville, Kansas; Mayville, Wisconsin; and Hooks, Texas.



Array is an established leader in the solar tracking world. Over its 30+ year company history, Array has expanded to become a global provider of time-proven solar tracking solutions. The contract with Phoenix Logistics will allow for the distribution of industry-leading, single-axis solar tracking equipment and is expected to generate many new jobs across the 3 sites. Stuart Bolland, Array's chief operations officer, stated, "As the global market for utility-scale tracked solar expands, so too does Array. Partnering with Phoenix Logistics ensures that we will continue to provide world-class warehousing services to support our customers' project storage requirements."Phoenix Logistics has assembled a team of professionals with years of supply chain experience, alongside state-of-the-art warehouse management systems (WMS), which increases labor efficiency, eliminates waste, and reduces costs. "Phoenix Logistics is excited for the opportunity to support Array and the solar energy industry. The project aligns well with the commitment Phoenix Logistics has made to the environment and to bringing opportunities and jobs to underserved communities," said Robert Kriewaldt, Phoenix Logistics' Senior Vice President.About Phoenix LogisticsPhoenix Logistics is uniquely positioned to help our clients with all of their supply chain needs including warehousing, distribution, and transportation. As an affiliate of the real estate firm Phoenix Investors of Milwaukee, WI, Phoenix Logistics has access to a portfolio of approximately 29 million square feet of warehousing and industrial property across 23 states. Phoenix Logistics has coupled an aggressive investment in WMS and related technologies with competitively priced space offered by Phoenix Investors to provide unique value to its client's supply chain needs.Logistical support covers a wide variety of disciplines, from warehouse management to freight brokerage. Phoenix Logistics provides support in locating and attaining the correct logistics solutions based on each business's individual needs and requirements.