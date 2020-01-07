ACORE Names 2020 Class of New and Returning Board Members

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), a national nonprofit that unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy, today announced its new Board class for 2020.



More Headlines Articles

ACORE welcomes two new Board members: Bobby Hollis, Head of Global Energy, Environment and Site Selection for Facebook; and Kevin Lynch, Managing Director of External Affairs for Avangrid Renewables.In addition, the following current Board members were elected or appointed to new three-year terms: David Giordano, Managing Director and Global Head of Renewable Power for BlackRock; Ja Kao, President & CEO of Onyx Renewable Partners; Gaurav Raniwala, Managing Director, GE Energy Financial Services; and Raymond Wood, Managing Director, Global Head of Power and Renewables, Bank of America."ACORE is entering the next decade with an unprecedented breadth of experience and expertise in our corner, thanks in no small part to the new members of our Board, and those who are joining us for another term," said ACORE President and CEO Gregory Wetstone. "Our efforts to accelerate renewable energy growth are more important today than ever, and we're incredibly fortunate to be able to add stellar leaders like Bobby Hollis and Kevin Lynch to our already strong Board of Directors.""I am excited to continue our work with the ACORE Board, and we are fortunate to have such strong existing and new Board members," said ACORE Board Chairman David Giordano. "The wealth of leadership the ACORE Board brings to the renewable sector is critical to its effectiveness as a leader in growing and facilitating renewable energy growth and accelerating sustainable investment in the U.S."More background on the new Board members serving three-year terms beginning this month is available below:• Bobby Hollis, Head of Global Energy, Environment and Site Selection for Facebook, leads energy strategy and policy, environment and water, and new site selection for all of Facebook's growing data center portfolio. On the energy side, much of Facebook's activity is focused on partnering with utilities for procuring and managing renewable energy relationships for its operations. The company has set a goal of adding as much new renewable energy to each power grid that serves its operations as it uses by the end of 2020, and already has more than 4,500 megawatts of contracted renewable energy projects.• Kevin Lynch, Managing Director of External Affairs for Avangrid Renewables, manages the company's engagement in policy, regulatory and market-structure matters across the U.S. as well as the company's charitable activities. He has nearly three decades of professional experience in the electric energy sector, with a focus on renewable energy since 2006 at Avangrid Renewables and predecessor companies. During his Avangrid Renewables tenure, Kevin has also overseen the company's external communications, market fundamentals, and federal affairs activities.For a full list of ACORE's Board of Directors, please visit www.acore.org/board-of-directors.##About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.