JinkoSolar Partners With SISP to Develop Solar Cell to Be Used for Space Application

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the Company has signed an MOU with Shanghai Institute of Space Power-Sources (SISP) to co-develop high efficiency solar cell technology for both space and terrestrial applications. Innovators and engineers from both sides will co-develop space-based photovoltaic cells with a more efficient, low-cost, robust silicon wafer as the supporting bottom substrate and bottom cell.



This high-efficiency solar technology takes advantage of inexpensive silicon wafers. It is easy to manufacture at large scale and can achieve a higher conversion rate. It has a more robust and rugged design, much lower degradation required for next-generation solar cells in space. Due to its unprecedented efficiencies, it could also be used in other applications like auxiliary power units in vehicles, solar roof tiles, power plants, and smart grid systems. This is an early-stage technology requiring additional development. This partnership between two elite solar companies will fuel much needed development.This cooperation will not only set a good example of photovoltaic technology space application, but it will also bring new opportunities for Chinese photovoltaic industry to grow and develop abroad.Dr. Jin Hao, Vice President of JinkoSolar commented, "The strategic cooperation with Shanghai Institute of Space Power-Sources has a great importance. In the future, we will continue to increase technical cooperation, leading our industry in the name of technical innovation and providing more efficient solar panels with a wider range of choices for global customers."