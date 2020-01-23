Encore Renewable Energy adds renewable industry veteran Doug MacDonald to lead engineering

Encore Renewable Energy, a leading integrated clean energy services company focusing on commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems, announced today that Doug MacDonald is joining their team as Engineering Manager. Doug comes to Encore with more than 20 years of experience in renewable energy power systems and will add more in-house engineering expertise to further refine the commercial designs that define Encore's success to date.



More Headlines Articles

"Having seen the renewable energy industry grow and evolve over the past 20 years, its companies like Encore that are driving innovation and thus leading the way with respect to the delivery of the lowest cost, most reliable clean energy solutions for our region. I can't wait to get started on this next phase of my career with the team at Encore, many of whom I have enjoyed working with in the past," said MacDonald.Chad Farrell, Encore's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said "Throughout Doug's career, he's proven himself not just as a top level renewable energy professional, but as someone who's committed to innovation and expanding his knowledge base. We look forward to incorporating his aptitude for design and optimization as well as his passion for the values that we bring to our work every day."Prior to joining Encore, Doug spent the last three years working for SolarEdge Technologies as a Senior Application Engineer, managing design reviews for commercial PV projects. Before SolarEdge, Doug spent 10 years working as a PV and wind system Project Engineer at AllEarth Renewables, helping design and commission some of the earliest net-metered and Standard Offer projects in Vermont.Prior to his role at AllEarth, Doug learned what it takes to design and build power systems during his seven-year tenure at Northern Power Systems, a company that manufactured harsh climate wind, solar, hybrid and cogeneration power systems for commercial applications. Northern Power was the ultimate learning endeavor, building a reliable engineering and controls system foundation that has helped him succeed throughout his career.###About Encore Renewable EnergyEncore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leading integrated clean energy services company with a proven track record of reclaiming undervalued real estate for community-scale solar PV and large-scale energy storage systems. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, Encore specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of innovative renewable energy projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports. For more information about Encore, please visit www.encorerenewableenergy.com.