Real-Time Innovations to Showcase Electric Vehicle and Plug-and-Play DER Solutions at DistribuTECH International

Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced that they will be exhibiting and demoing at DistribuTECH International. DistribuTECH 2020, to be held January 28 - 30 in San Antonio, Texas, is the leading annual transmission and distribution event in the world. At this year's event, RTI will be showcasing two interoperability solutions based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS)™ Standard, addressing the challenges of grid modernization.



At their annual event, DistribuTECH brings together industry thought leaders, along with worldwide utilities and product and service providers to address some of the industry's toughest challenges. At this year's event, RTI will be demonstrating solutions to help address urgent issues facing the electrical power grid including managing local DER and EV charging schedules on the grid, delivering security across legacy and new systems, and simplifying installation for devices joining/leaving the grid.RTI's EV Charging equipment solution, based on RTI's Connext® DDS, combines edge intelligence with real-time control of EV Chargers, utility/private DER and other Grid assets to provide autonomously controlled EV charging, without the expense of capacity upgrades or high demand charges. Alongside this solution, RTI will demonstrate its DER Integration Test Bed, enabling true plug-and-play DER interoperability, while improving grid stability and enabling ad-hoc microgrids to be created and disbanded as needed.Demo Descriptions:Electric Vehicle Charging• Millions of Electric Vehicles (EV) are expected to hit the road in the coming years, bringing cleaner air, quieter streets -- and a potentially unprecedented demand on the power grid. Serving these new customers along with an already rapidly changing grid landscape will require careful upgrade planning to put the right capacity in the right place. RTI will demonstrate an EV Charging equipment solution, based on RTI's Connext DDS, that combines edge intelligence with real-time control of DER and other local assets to provide scheduled EV charging, without the expense of capacity upgrades or high demand charges.Plug-and-Play DER• Distributed Energy Resources (DER) such as solar panels, controllable smart-home appliances and batteries (home-scale and electric vehicle) are often outside of the view and control of the utility operator. These feral energy resources operate with an agenda that may actually destabilize the grid instead of supporting it. RTI will demonstrate its DER Integration Test Bed, a finalist in the SEPA and GMLC's "Plug & Play DER Challenge", which enables true plug-and-play DER interoperability. This system, built on the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) Standard, automates the discovery and provisioning of DER resources that join and leave a grid segment.At DistribuTECH RTI will also be co-hosting a network reception with the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) and Cisco on January 28 from 4-6 p.m. in Cisco's booth #1537. All attendees are welcome to network with members, potential partners, customers and members of the IIC's Energy Task Group.Event DetailsWhat: DistribuTECH International 2020When: January 28 - 30, 2020Where: Booth #1322, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205To learn more about RTI's energy solutions, please visit: https://www.rti.com/industries/energyAbout RTIReal-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® Databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships, and defense.RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext DDS software today: https://www.rti.com/downloads.