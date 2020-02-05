KiloVault Unveils CHLX Deep-Cycle Batteries

Boxborough, Massachusetts (February 5, 2020) - KiloVault, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, this week unveiled the new CHLX line of heavy-duty, Cold-Rated Lithium Batteries. The CHLX comes in 1,800 Wh and 3,600 Wh models, each capable of handling 150A of continuous charging/discharging current.



CHLX batteries use KiloVault's internal heating technology to continue charging at subzero temperatures. As the ambient temperature dips below freezing (32ºF/0°C), the charging current is rerouted through a heating film in the battery, allowing it to maintain an internal temperature above freezing. Once this is accomplished, the battery can resume normal charging.The CHLX series is as flexible in application as the non-cold-rated HLX series, and can be used in 12, 24, or 48 Volt configurations. Using 16 units in a 4x4 configuration yields a maximum of 14.4 kWh at 48 Volts. This means a lower cost/kWh cycle over the life of the system - giving customers the best value, and flexibility to expand their storage capacity as needed.The CHLX series does not require active cooling, as KiloVault's lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology isn't subject to the thermal run-away issues that other lithium technologies may experience. With none of the dangerous off-gassing associated with lead-acid batteries, CHLX batteries are safe to store in your home or garage. A CHLX does not require regular watering, desulphating, or equalizing, making for an incredibly safe and low-maintenance battery.The CHLX outperforms comparable lead-acid batteries as well. It stores and discharges energy more efficiently, yielding 12% more usable stored energy than a comparable lead-acid. Further, over the life of a CHLX battery, the cost per watt-hour stored per cycle will be less than that of lead-acid batteries.With built-in Bluetooth and the convenient HLX iT app, monitoring your battery health and performance is easier than ever. About that battery health - after 2000 cycles with 100% discharge daily, the battery will retain 80% or more of its original storage capacity.For more information, including the CHLX series data sheet, manual, and warranty, visit KiloVault's CHLX product page at https://kilovault.com/kilovault-chlx-series/.About KiloVaultKiloVault® is dedicated to providing innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, storing the sun, and saving the planet. They design, market, and sell energy storage based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce the impact of humanity on the environment. KiloVault's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at https://kilovault.com/.