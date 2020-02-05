Natural Power approved as a NYSERDA FlexTech consultant in New York

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has been approved by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) as a FlexTech consultant to help businesses plan clean energy strategies.



More Headlines Articles

Serving all counties in New York State, Natural Power is approved to provide consultancy services in the areas of technical support and clean energy analysis as well as distributed generation, resources, and energy storage.Completing an energy study on a building can help the owner identify and evaluate opportunities to reduce energy costs and incorporate clean energy into capital planning. The FlexTech program shares the cost to produce an objective, site-specific, and targeted study on how best to implement clean energy and/or energy efficiency technologies. The NYSERDA FlexTech consultant program provides an approved, independent, professional to complete the energy study.Eligible participants include New York State commercial and industrial facilities such as office buildings, retail, colleges and universities, health care facilities, state and local governments, not-for-profit and private institutions, public and private K-12 schools, and data centers that are a New York State electricity customer of a participating utility company who pay into the System Benefits Charge (SBC). Multifamily facilities in New York State that contribute to the SBC on their electric utility bill may be eligible for CHP (traditional and premium), energy storage, and clean heating and cooling systems studies only.Through the FlexTech program, NYSERDA will pay for a significant portion of Natural Power's consultancy time to complete a study - usually 50% to 75% of the eligible study costs depending on the scope of work. This could include feasibility studies, EYAs, PCYAs, inspections, or other work on solar and wind projects, as well as energy planning, analysis, and technical support for businesses and agencies in New York.FlexTech consultants are contracted by NYSERDA to provide expert, objective, and customized technical services to inform clean energy management and investment decisions. FlexTech consultants must demonstrate experience and a thorough understanding of clean energy services delivery to commercial and industrial customers in New York State, and they must have a Licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) on staff.To find out more about the scheme, please visit www.nyserda.ny.gov/Contractors/Find-a-Contractor/FlexTech-Consultants or contact Danielle Burns on 518-306-7257, danielleb@naturalpower.com or, Shawn Shaw on 518-704-3624, shawns@naturalpower.com