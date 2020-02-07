Nuvation Energy Releases First Ever Configurable Battery Management System to receive UL 1973 and UL 9540 Recognition

INTERSOLAR, Feb 6, 2020. Nuvation Energy has announced that their configurable high-voltage battery management system (BMS) has obtained UL Recognition for use in UL 1973 Certifiable Battery Stacks and UL 9540 Certifiable Stationary Energy Storage Systems.



The first configurable BMS to obtain this stringent recognition, which includes the UL Functional Safety Mark, Nuvation Energy High-Voltage BMS includes settings that are locked down to the target battery's safety profile, as well as a field-configurable software layer for energy storage system integration and performance optimization."Nuvation Energy's high-voltage battery management system is the first to obtain UL 1973 Recognition and functional safety certification for use with various battery chemistries, and battery systems with different safety profiles," said Francisco Martinez, Business Development Director, Energy Systems and eMobility, at Underwriters Laboratories. "One of the key components of UL 1973 battery system certification is the functional safety analysis and testing of the BMS hardware and software. With a UL 1973 Recognized BMS like Nuvation's, this functional safety work has already been done, which may significantly reduce both the technical risk and the monetary cost of certification," said Martinez."Before this achievement in configurable battery management system design, energy storage system developers have been limited in the choices of batteries they could select for their UL 1973 certifiable platforms, said Michael Worry, CEO of Nuvation Energy. "The availability of a UL Recognized BMS to support those batteries has been a significant decision-making factor. And, if a developer wanted to offer a range of energy storage solutions that used different batteries for different applications, they were faced with the complexity of working with different battery management systems. With the UL 1973 Recognition of Nuvation Energy's configurable high-voltage BMS, developers can now choose batteries based solely on performance, availability, and suitability for their target application. They can also reduce the design complexity of their energy storage system product lines by integrating a single BMS platform across all their products," said Worry.