The Energy Expo (2nd edition) for 2020 was a great success!

The Energy Expo (2nd Edition) had top sponsors, exhibitor's and educators which enlightened our attendees with special courses on Solar technologies. More than 25 featured sessions in both languages where included in the program along with an AIA-GBCI accredited 8-hr course by top experts. We are already gearing up and looking forward to next year's expo 2021!

The Energy Expo (2nd edition) trade show and conference highlighted technologies, equipment, products, and education. An effective commercial platform to connect the Americas' Business Capital- North American and worldwide manufacturers and distributors with qualified attendees coming from Central, South America and the Caribbean, and also from the USA.



More Headlines Articles

We are glad to share that The Energy Expo (3rd edition) for 2021, March 3rd & 4th, is already expanding with more Exhibitors, more Education and more Attendees!Following suggestions; more industry categories have been explicitly added with comprehensive programs designed to empower your marketing and business experience, serving ALL The Americas from warm Miami.The Energy Expo has become The Americas' MARKETPLACE for SOLAR PV | SOLAR THERMAL | ENERGY STORAGE | HVAC LIGHTING | SMART BUILDINGS | ELECTRIC VEHICLES.The Energy Expo is produced by Show Winners Corporation, a seasoned promoter that has the multi awarded The Water Expo in its portfolio.