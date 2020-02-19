3megawatt Announces Global Partnership Network

Munich, 19 February 2020 - 3megawatt, the world's leading renewable asset management



software company, announces an exclusive partnership network of assetmanagement service providers.The first of its kind in the renewable energy industry, 3megawatt's network of assetmanagement service partners gives asset owners the tools to keep up with rapidindustry changes. This network reflects 3megawatt's commitment to help portfolioowners scale their businesses and offer more value to new and existing clients.3megawatt's partnership network helps portfolio owners find qualified asset managementservice providers specifically trained in the BluePoint software platform.This growing directory of service providers will enable asset owners to easily findservice partners by asset type (solar, wind, hydro, storage, biomass, etc.) and country.It may be impractical for some owners to internally manage all their assets—this isespecially true for owners of small portfolios or assets spread across several locations.With 3megawatt's partnership network, asset owners can selectively outsourcesome non-critical asset management activities to partners that understandthe relevant market, speak the language, and can more effectively navigate localregulations.The benefit of 3megawatt's partnership network for asset owners is the ability towork with asset management service providers who provide their services based ona recognized industry-specific software platform. Asset owners can rest easy knowingthat the software will have long-term support regardless of the service provider'shealth.One key advantage to standardized software is its ability to help portfolio ownerseasily consolidate asset information across their portfolios, even if they work withmultiple service providers. All asset management partners have significant Blue-Point expertise, while continuous training ensures they remain on top of industrybest practices."Portfolio owners and operators face an increasingly difficult challenge in efficientlymanaging growing and diverse renewable energy assets in a price-sensitive environment,"said Edmee Kelsey, CEO of 3megawatt. "We are committed to help growour industry by providing portfolio owners more flexible options to manage theirassets. Our BluePoint software platform and our new partnership network makethis possible."About 3megawatt - 3megawatt provides BluePoint, the industry leading softwaresolution for asset management in all stages of the wind and solar asset lifecycle.BluePoint simplifies, streamlines, and automates business processes, such as contractand compliance management, asset register management, event and taskmanagement, aggregation of data feeds, financial management, project development,energy invoicing, and reporting. BluePoint offers API integration with variousexternal data sources, such as data monitoring, weather data feeds, and ERP/accountingsystems via an intuitive and collaborative user interface. BluePoint supportsvarious generation technologies such as solar PV, wind, hydro, biomass,biogas, and storage.###