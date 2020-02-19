Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets



16 - 18 November 2020, Singapore

Overview

Are you ready for the new challenges & opportunities as power markets around the world evolve?

This is an essential core knowledge course for those involved in the business or regulation of the power industry. It leads you through a clear, accessible and thorough examination of the economics of power generation, from power plant cost influences to end-customer prices. It contextualises this analysis with key consideration of industry drivers and trends, including increasingly liberalised and competitive markets, evolving policy support and management frameworks, the growth and integration of renewable power sources, and the restructuring of power systems towards more decentralised operations.

A highly interactive presentation style allows for plenty of Q&A and time to discuss the issues from multiple stakeholder perspectives; including power plant owners, investors, policymakers and energy customers. This course is an essential primer for those seeking to navigate successful business routes through transitioning electricity systems.

Course Highlights
- Economic & market fundamentals
- The cost structure and returns of electricity generation
- Investors, bankability and project financing
- Electricity costs, prices and value propositions
- Electricity pricing & market disruption
- A full-system view of electricity pricing
- Competition, innovation, investment and the customer
- Business case & project financing issues for new power infrastructure
- Selling electricity in competitive environments
- Growing and emerging challenges (and opportunities)
- Electricity policy in a low-carbon world

Benefits of Attending
- Clear, independent and business-focused introduction
- Language designed for non-experts; particularly senior executives, policymakers & investment decision-makers
- Core knowledge building, including up-to-the-minute examples from markets around the world
- Interactive discussion of key market and economic variables
- Quantification of key issues using simple numerical calculations, real data and Excel-based tools

We will examine these key questions:
- Which variables drive the economics of electricity generation?
- How do generation costs combine with other factors to produce end-use electricity prices?
- How are current technology & system trends impacting electricity costs and prices?
- What are policymakers doing to keep costs down?
- Who are the key stakeholders and influencers on electricity economics?
- What are the value-chain impacts of market liberalisation and competition?
- How are solar and wind power (and other low-carbon options) changing market environments?
- and many more!

Who Should Attend
- Power generators, utilities and IPPs
- Investors, including commercial and development banks, venture capital and private equity
- Policymakers and policy advisors
- Transmission/Distribution system operators (grid)
- Power system vendors & EPC contractors
- Large electricity users
- Commercial service suppliers (law, insurance etc.)