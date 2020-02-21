THE SMARTER E AWARD – CHAMPIONING THE ENERGY GAME-CHANGERS

Visit https://www.thesmartere-award.com/en/the-smarter-e-award/the-smarter-e-award for further information

Focusing on intelligently connected concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage and use of energy, The smarter E is the world's leading exhibition and conference series for the new energy world. The innovation hub unites the four exhibitions Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive and EM-Power to take an in-depth look at cross-sector solutions and technologies for an intelligent, sustainable and cost-effective energy supply.

02/21/20, 09:00 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids

This cross-sector approach can only be driven by innovations.This is why The smarter E AWARD shines a spotlight on solutions and concepts that draw on renewable energy, decentralization, and digitalization to intelligently connect all aspects of energy in the electricity, heating and transportation sectors. The renewable energy award pays tribute to these innovations in two categories: The Outstanding Projects category recognizes realized projects undertaken in the areas of solar, storage, energy management and clean transportation, while the Smart Renewable Energy category honors innovative business models and intelligent solutions in the area of sector coupling.

