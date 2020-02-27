Trina Solar launches 500W+ ultra-high-power new modules, setting new benchmark for era of PV 5.0

Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, has formally unveiled its latest Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules and Tallmax V back sheet. Based on the 210mm large-size silicon wafer and monocrystalline PERC cell, the new modules come replete with several innovative design features allowing high power output of more than 500Wp and module efficiency up to 21%, consolidating the Company's leadership and embracing a new era of PV 5.0.



According to preliminary estimates from large-scale ground mounted power stations in China's Heilongjiang province, compared with conventional 410W bifacial double-glass modules, the 500W Duomax V can reduce the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by 6 to 8 per cent and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 3 to 4 per cent. Trina Solar will formally start accepting orders in the second quarter of 2020 and is set to achieve mass production in the third quarter, with production capacity expected to exceed 5GW by the end of the year.Based on its superior multi-busbar technology, Trina Solar's research and development team has introduced an innovative design that integrates advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies. This further reduces the resistance loss and significantly improves the anti-cracking, anti-hot spot performance of the modules while maximizing space utilization. By doing so, the scientists created high-power modules characterized by high efficiency and high reliability. If the traditional half-cut cell design were applied to 210mm ultra-large silicon wafers, the high current output characteristics of the modules could trigger system challenges, or cause the module to crack or run afoul of DC terminal limits.In addition, the unique design of the new modules can ensure that the output current, open circuit voltage and mechanical load of the modules comply with relevant downstream technical safety specifications and can seamlessly connect with the existing mainstream PV system design. At the launch event, Trina Solar signed strategic cooperation agreements with POWERCHINA Jiangxi Electric Power Construction, China Energy Engineering Investment's Heilongjiang branch, Shouguang Power Investment Haobang New Energy, SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction and other power generation-related firms, paving the way for the full deployment of ultra-high-power modules in the terminal market.Trina Solar vice general manage and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said, "Trina Solar has accumulated decades of experience in module design and manufacturing. We hope to drive the standardization of modules through our design and manufacturing advantages, which will not only benefit many segments in the industrial chain, but also enhances the design commonality of modules on the system side." Yin added, "In addition to the product itself, a good module requires consideration of its matching capability with existing systems. Thanks to Trina Solar's experience in tracking systems, integrated solution and ground power station projects, we explored and solved the potential challenges that could arise in the practical application of the system early in the research and development stage, and fully tapped the potential of the product. I believe our new modules will bring the photovoltaic market to the next stage."Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, with its main business focused on PV products, PV systems and smart energy solutions. Its business covers R&D, production and sales of PV modules, power stations and system equipment, PV power generation and operations services, smart microgrids, development and sales of multi-energy systems, as well as operation and management of energy cloud platforms. In 2018, the company took the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (internet of things), established the Trina Solar IoT Industry Development Alliance and the New Energy IoT Industry Innovation Center in concert with the industry's leading producers and research institutes both in and outside of China, built an innovative platform for research into energy IoT as well as an IoT ecosphere with numerous partners and is committed to becoming a global leader in the smart energy sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.