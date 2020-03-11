XNRGI Opens Lithium Metal Battery Factory with 240MWh per year Capacity

BOTHEL, Wash. (March 11, 2020) - XNRGI has opened a High Temperature (HT) lithium ion battery factory in Gurugram, India (formerly Gurugaon, India) capable of producing 240MWh of battery storage each year.



The factory has begun production of its HT Mobility Smart Telemetry Battery XM5kWh for Rickshaws, E-Bikes, E-Motorcycles, Golf Carts, Solar and Wind Farms, and Telecom Towers UPS. XNRGI also has aggressive plans to scale capacity world-wide in the multi GWh range by 2022 with strategic relationships in different parts of the world.Operating as XNRGI INDIA Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of XNRGI, Inc., the factory will produce XNRGI HT turn key energy storage solutions (ESS). ESS will include battery packs, battery / energy management systems, optional tracking and remote status monitoring hardware. These ESS are specially optimized for hot, humid tropical climates such as South-East Asia, MENA (Middle East, North Africa), and the southern and central parts of North America. The Company is also building such ESS for other more mainstream applications.Unique advantages of the XNRGI HT batteries include charges to 80% capacity within 2 hours and operation in excess of 55C (131 degrees Fahrenheit). Moreover, for rickshaws and similar applications, the batteries can be remotely monitored and tracked for safety and charge status.XNRGI's thirty thousand square foot factory was opened to capitalize on the fast growing rechargeable lithium battery, which is valued at more than USD $21.1 billion in 2018 and will exhibit 12.8% compound annual growth rate from 2018 to 2024, to an estimated USD $38.6 billion by 2025 (Source - Global Market Insights). Moreover, between 2020 and 2023, more than 130 million e-bikes (using all battery technologies) are expected to be sold, and in 2023, e-bike sales are expected to top 40 million units worldwide, generating about US$20 billion in revenue (Source - Deloitte Nov 2019). As a center of excellence and research the XNRGI facility in Gurugram, India is also geared to test and characterize the XNRGI PowerChip™ products as they enter into low rate initial production (ref: https://spectrum.ieee.org/energy/the-smarter-grid/the-return-of-the-lithiummetal-battery).About XNRGIXNRGI is a vertically integrated battery power production company that develops and manufactures safe, leading-edge, cost-effective, recyclable, renewable energy storage solutions. It provides the missing links between solar, wind and grid power, by enabling Energy Storage Systems (ESS) load-shifting to optimize such renewable energy solutions. It conducts its own fundamental cell research and development, manufactures its own batteries through its preferred suppliers, builds Battery and Energy Management Systems, assembles ESS in its own automated factory, and performs complete system integration with external electronics systems, such as solar, grid and inverters. XNRGI aims to accelerate the exponential growth of sustainable energy for everyone, everywhere.