Solaria PowerXT® Panels Now Classified as PID Resistant

OAKLAND,CA, MARCH 18, 2020 - Solaria Corporation, a global provider of advanced solar energy products, today announced that Solaria PowerXT® panels have passed Potential Induced Degradation (PID) test, exceeding the requirements of IEC Technical Specification 62804-1:2015. Consequently, PowerXT® panels are now classified as PID Resistant.



More Headlines Articles

"Long-term durability and quality have been a guiding principle in the engineering of our panels, and we're pleased to have that commitment validated by rigorous IEC technical tests," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "Solaria panels are known as the most attractive and efficient panels on the market. Now we can add robust and durable to the criteria that discerning customers look for in a solar panel.""Knowing that the Solaria PowerXT solar panel is PID Resistant is one of the many reasons for selecting this innovative panel," said Steve Pariani, owner of Solar Pro Energy Systems, an installation company in California. "Solaria's technology is outstanding, and this is further evidence of PowerXT's quality and reliability."Solaria's core business is the development, manufacture and supply of high-performance, attractive solar panels for residential and commercial rooftops. Solaria's differentiated solar panels use unique technology to deliver a premium solar panel that maximizes the power generated on rooftops while enhancing the beauty of homes and businesses.With greater than 20% efficiency, sleek Pure Black™ design with no visible circuitry, and proven reliability backed by a 25-year warranty, Solaria PowerXT® panels combine superior performance and compelling economics.Designed and engineered in the U.S., Solaria PowerXT® is leading the way in premium solar panels for homes and businesses. Leveraging Solaria's patented cell design, superior panel architecture and innovative assembly techniques, PowerXT® panels significantly boost power generation and provide outstanding performance. High power density allows solar installers to maximize power and energy yield on customer roofs, and shade-resistant technology keeps Solaria PowerXT panels performing beyond when other panels have ceased generating power.About SolariaSolaria is a US-based solar PV technology and systems company, with a strong track record and 20-year history in solar power innovation and product development. Solaria is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation by building advanced solar panels and fully integrated systems. Using advanced patented technology, proven field performance, and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for residential and commercial solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California, USA. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com +1 415 235-8758