Solis Powers 4MWs of Solar for Walmart in Mexico

Zhejiang, China and Mexico City, Mexico - March 19, 2020. Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, has fitted eight new solar systems at Walmart stores across Mexico with a total installed capacity of 4MWs. Providing 99% efficiency, the high-performing Solis 60kW inverter delivers safe and reliable technology to participating stores.



The Walmart installations were connected to the grid during January in four Mexican cities - Aguascalientes, León Guanajuato, Puebla Bino and Salamanca. Generating an estimated 5.7 million kWrs of clean, renewable energy annually, these systems will remove approximately 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, an equivalent of powering nearly 500 thousand homes."Supplying PV for Walmart in Mexico is an exciting milestone for Solis," says Eric Zhang, Head of International Sales for Ginlong Solis. "As one of the first inverter manufacturers in Mexico since 2012, we're excited to bring our industry-leading reliability to urban green solar roofs, improving air quality and supporting Mexico's transition to a carbon-free society."Designed for commercial rooftops, Solis 60kWh's compact footprint includes a separate wiring box, efficiently decreasing install labor time and cost. Boasting superior reliability, Solis 60kW delivers best-of-class life span, validated by third-party performance labs. Its world-renowned tier-1 components and robust manufacturing processes include stringent inspection and quality controls, resulting in a less than 2% failure rate. Built for safety, Solis 60kW comes with AC and DC class II lightning protection as well as remote firmware upgrades for high security and easy O&M."These Solis-powered systems for Walmart are a true example of sustainable development," says Sergio Rodríguez, Ginlong's service engineer for Mexico and Central America. "Not only will these PV systems meet each store's daytime energy needs, they also support Walmart's progress toward its goal of 50% renewable energy supply by 2025. This will have a notable impact on the supermarket giant's considerable electric usage and costs."Contact:Fabienne Rodet, SAGEWORKS Marketing, frodet@sage-works.comAbout Ginlong TechnologiesEstablished in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its Solis inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information on how cost-effective Solis delivers value while maximizing reliability for residential, commercial, and utility customers, go to ginlong.com.