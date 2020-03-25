SMA offers a unique solution to achieve superior economics in ground-mount projects with 480 VAC interconnections

SMA America announces the Sunny Highpower PEAK3 125 kW as an ideal solution for ground mount projects with 480 VAC interconnection. This solution is the only 1,500 VDC inverter that can connect to the grid at 480 VAC without an additional transformer. The PEAK3 125 kW is most applicable in community solar, agricultural aggregate metering and other large distributed generation projects.



"This solution was strategically designed to address a growing need for reduced installation and operational costs," said Chuck Ellis, vice president of sales for SMA America. "The Sunny Highpower PEAK3 delivers the highest energy production and offers valuable cost savings for all large-scale ground mount PV systems."For PV system developers and integrators, designing plants with PEAK3 and SMA's centralized, modular system architecture reduces balance of system costs, and speeds installation and commissioning. Unlike other 1,500 VDC inverters, the PEAK3 125 kW with 480 VAC output requires no additional stepdown transformer to interconnect with 480 VAC services. Compared with 1,000 VDC string inverters that have traditionally been used in systems with 480 VAC interconnections, PEAK3 offers significant savings in both inverter and installation costs.For PV system owners, the PEAK3 delivers the highest energy production when compared either to other 1,500 VDC or 1,000 VDC string inverters by eliminating the need for an additional step-down transformer and by reducing line losses throughout the system. Using fewer transformers and inverters reduces lifetime service costs by limiting potential points of failure, while the centralized, modular plant architecture simplifies operations and maintenance (O&M) further reducing costs.SMA also offers the PEAK3 150kW with 600 VAC output for even greater cost savings in large-scale PV plants with medium voltage interconnections. Project owners are encouraged to speak with an SMA sales representative to determine which solution is best for their specific requirements.