New York Begins Solar Market Recovery With Permitting Fix for Large Scale Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. and ALBANY, N.Y. - Today New York State leaders enacted critical, pro-solar provisions as part of the New York state budget.



Following is a statement from David Gahl, senior director of state affairs, northeast for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):"We commend Governor Cuomo, Speaker Heastie, and Majority Leader Stewart Cousins for passing permitting reforms that will fast-track permitting approvals for large scale solar projects. These are unprecedented times and we appreciate that amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the New York legislature and governor are prioritizing the long-term stability and growth of the solar market."Like other industries, the solar industry is not immune to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week New York leaders made the difficult decision to halt construction projects, thereby shutting down solar installations."Incenting solar development is one part of our recovery but we're going to need to continue to work with the governor and legislature, as well as the federal government to help the industry to rebuild the clean energy economy. When the state recovers from this public health crises, we will need to get New Yorkers back in their solar jobs so that we can jumpstart the state's economy and lead New York's recovery efforts. We look forward to working with New York leaders to get the solar industry back on track."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2020, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.