AWEA cancels CLEANPOWER 2020 due to COVID-19

Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today announced that the CLEANPOWER 2020 Conference & Exhibition scheduled for June 1-4 in Denver has been canceled.



COVID-19 government imposed physical and legal impediments including quarantines, stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, and concerns over the well-being and safety of all attendees, exhibitors and staff, result in the need to cancel CLEANPOWER 2020."The health and safety of our attendees, our staff and our communities are of utmost importance," said Jana Adams, AWEA Senior Vice President for Member Value and Experience. "We understand this news will be a disappointment to those across the utility-scale renewable industry, and while we share that disappointment, it is very encouraging to see so many exhibitors transferring their support to 2021. We are expecting a terrific inaugural CLEANPOWER June 7 - 10, 2021, in Indianapolis!"Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on virtual educational and networking opportunities that will take place throughout the spring.CLEANPOWER cancellation FAQs are available here. AWEA's event management team is dedicated to ensuring rapid responses to inquiries and concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, please contact conference@awea.org and your inquiry will be directed to the most appropriate staff member.###AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy and serve as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. AWEA members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.