Free webinar shows businesses how to accelerate the electric vehicle transition
Businesses can discover how to unlock environmental and financial opportunities by transitioning to electric vehicles at a free webinar on Thursday 23 April at 11am.
The 'Accelerating the Electric Vehicle Drive' webinar is being hosted by Centrica Business Solutions, which is helping thousands of organisations to make the shift to sustainable transport.
According to the latest research by Centrica Business Solutions, investment in electric vehicles (EVs) by UK businesses is set to increase by almost 50% over the next two years, exceeding £12 billion.
The UK government is helping organisations to accelerate the EV transition, including the Chancellor's recent announcement of £500m to support the rollout of rapid EV charging and a Rapid Charging Fund for businesses.
The webinar's expert panellists are sustainable transport Editor Amanda Stratton and Centrica Business Solutions' electric vehicle enablement specialists Lucy Simpson and Leon Rooke.
Topics for discussion include:
• The benefits of transitioning to EVs
• How businesses can transition to EVs in a scalable way
• Methods businesses can adopt to overcome barriers to EV deployment
• The findings from Centrica's latest EV research
As one of the UK's leading EV charge-point installers, Centrica Business Solutions has created an EV Enablement solution to simplify the transition to sustainable transport by providing a complete end-to-end EV infrastructure solution.
