Ballard Congratulates ABB and HDF Energy on Collaboration for Fuel Cell System Production to Address Marine Applications

Ballard Power Systems congratulates ABB (www.abb.com/marine) and Hydrogene de France ("HDF Energy"; www.hdf-energy.com) on their April 8, 2020 announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the assembly and production of fuel cell power systems for marine applications, based on Ballard fuel cell technology. Under this new MOU, ABB and HDF Energy will work to establish manufacturing of megawatt (MW) scale fuel cell systems for the marine market, based on Ballard's fuel cell technology, at HDF Energy's new facility in Bordeaux, France.



On June 27, 2018 Ballard announced an MOU with ABB to undertake collaboration activities toward the development of MW-scale proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell power systems for the marine market, with an initial focus on the cruise ship segment. The multi-year collaboration between Ballard and ABB includes joint market development activities, systems design and development work, as well as systems testing and validation activities.The goal of ABB-Ballard collaboration under the 2018 MOU is development of commercial ready MW-scale containerized PEM fuel cell power systems, where these systems could be used in a variety of ways, including provision of power for hotel operations while cruise ships are docked at port as well as the provision of primary propulsion power when ships are at sea."We are delighted by the commitment exhibited at ABB toward the use of large-scale fuel cell systems for the marine market, underpinned by the collaboration work that has been underway between our two companies since 2018", said Rob Campbell, Ballard's Chief Commercial Officer. "In addition, Ballard has been working with HDF Energy on stationary applications of our fuel cell technology. As a result, we are certainly pleased that HDF Energy's production facility in Bordeaux will be capable of supporting ABB's maritime initiatives. The MOU between ABB and HDF Energy also enhances Ballard's market position with respect to emerging marine opportunities for clean energy fuel cell solutions."Ballard also intends to focus on sub-MW marine market opportunities at its Marine Center of Excellence in Hobro, Denmark, when that facility becomes operational later in 2020.About Ballard Power SystemsBallard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.Contact: media@ballard.com