Ecolog International and Centre for Organic Electronics at the University of Newcastle-Australia Signed a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to Commercialize Printed Solar - A Revolutionary Low-cost, Ultra-lightweight and Highly Portable Solar Energy S

- Ecolog Energy Solution™ (Powered by Printed Solar) aims at delivering solar energy with unprecedented affordability, ease of deployment and availability for all - The revolutionary technology is based on organic solar cells printed on an ultra-lightweight polymer film - Ecolog Energy Solution™ is set to disrupt the decentralized energy marketplace by printing energy and eliminating the need for consumers' upfront investment

ECOLOG International, a leading global provider of integrated services, technology, environmental solutions, energy, logistics, engineering and construction and the Centre for Organic Electronics at the University of Newcastle - Australia signed a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to commercialize its revolutionary low-cost, lightweight and highly portable solar energy solution.



More Headlines Articles

With rapid manufacturing, inexpensive replacement, ease of integration into structural materials, buildings, combat ensembles, temporary facilities, vehicles or as retractable solar fields, the Ecolog Energy Solution™ is to unlock potential in a wide range of applications across energy, defense, humanitarian and commercial sectors. The solution also reduces the need for generators or battery airlifting in remote operations.Unlike most de-centralized energy infrastructure, which require considerable upfront investment, this energy-as-a-service (EaaS) solution by Ecolog is set to disrupt the energy business model and allows substantial growth in consumer base. Users could sign onto the Ecolog Energy Solution™ platform, where they determine their energy needs, customize the plan, pay a monthly service fee and power up. They do not need to pay for the infrastructure, equipment, installation, or even repair and replacement.Commenting on the agreement, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International, said: "Energy plays a pivotal role in our lives. Leveraging this revolutionary technology, Ecolog Energy Solution™ is going to change the relationship between people and energy. Whether printing energy for remote operations or peacekeeping missions or powering up consumers in developing countries, we are about to redefine the boundaries of what is possible."Professor Paul Dastoor, head of Centre for Organic Electronics at the University of Newcastle, noted: "Our ultimate goal is to see our printed solar cells all over the world, generating renewable energy for all in remarkable new ways. This strategic cooperation with Ecolog will enable us to explore new opportunities to further develop and commercialize our printed solar technology - particularly across defense and humanitarian applications - two areas we believe could significantly benefit from the use of printed solar."www.ecolog-international.com