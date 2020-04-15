GameChange Solar Completes CPP Wind Tunnel Testing for East-West Fixed Tilt Systems

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - April 15, 2020 - GameChange Solar today announced the completion of wind tunnel testing for the east-west configuration for all GameChange fixed tilt products. The completion of this study adds to the repertoire of wind loading information GameChange has amassed to facilitate its design of high-efficiency low-cost racking systems.



East-West facing solar arrays are comprised of 2 planes of modules, one facing east and one facing west, often backed up to each other to form a "tent" looking structure. These types of systems vary from the single plane of south-facing solar modules which most people think about when they think of a solar power plant.Scott Van Pelt, Vice President of Engineering at GameChange Solar, stated: "The East-West configuration is an attractive option for clients in equatorial regions as well as where maximizing array density is important. Since the east and west planes of solar modules are backed up to each other, there are some significant savings from a wind loading standpoint and the wind tunnel study by CPP captures these."About CPP:CPP was the first U.S. company to provide wind engineering services to architects and engineers. Our founders helped create the tools and methods that remain the standards of the industry. Today, CPP provides industry-leading wind consulting services to architects, engineers, and developers around the world. When you know how wind affects our world, your buildings can be safer, more comfortable, and more efficient.About GameChange SolarWith over 6 GW sold, GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower.www.gamechangesolar.com