Switch2 Energy appoints new heat network construction director

Simon has more than 25 years' experience of developing and delivering clean energy infrastructure - from design and development of power transmission and distribution networks -- to low and zero carbon decentralised community energy projects.



He was previously Head of Delivery at both Vattenfall Energy Solutions and E.ON, where he led development and delivery of low and zero carbon multi-utility district heating and cooling projects in major mixed-use commercial and residential schemes across the UK. This included the recent delivery of a cooling, heating and private wire energy solution to London's Westfield shopping centre and 1,200 neighbouring apartments.Simon, who started his career at National Grid Company, is a Chartered Engineer and has held a number of senior energy industry roles in the UK and Europe.Richard Slee, CEO of Switch2 Energy, said: "Simon joins our business at an exciting time as we get ready to deliver more end-to-end, full-service heat networks and ESCo projects. He will use his impressive engineering expertise and experience to drive innovation in the design and construction of communal heating schemes that provide reliable, affordable, sustainable energy."Simon Eddleston said: "I look forward to working with the Switch2 technical team to design and build the UK's next generation heat networks that can that can help meet the urgent need to decarbonise the heating supply. We will apply new technologies and techniques to develop the scalable low and zero carbon community energy systems of the future."Switch2 Energy works with many of the UK's leading housing providers to deliver all aspects of heat network design, development and long-term operation - serving 80,000 residents and 200 clients across 500 heat schemes.