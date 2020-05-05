CS Energy Announces New Website Launch

CS Energy, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage company, recently announced the launch of its newly redesigned website.



The company's upgraded website offers CS Energy's customers and partners a clear and comprehensive overview of the company's service offerings and history as a leading solar and energy storage company. The site also highlights numerous case studies including completed energy storage, landfill, carport, rooftop, and ground-mount solar projects. With this site upgrade visitors are able to experience the sites' increased functionality, higher performance, and easier navigation with standardized and more interactive page layouts."Our primary goal during the redesign process was to ensure our website accurately reflects our brand and our growing leadership within the solar and energy storage markets," said Kevin Magayah, CS Energy's Vice President of Business Development. "Through this new website, we can showcase our vast knowledge, experience, and expertise to the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries."CS Energy's new website will be updated regularly with the latest news regarding project launches, key business activities, corporate milestones, awards, and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and reach out to the company for any additional inquires at https://csenergy.com.About CS EnergyCS Energy, LLC (formerly Conti Solar, LLC) is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled them to successfully develop and install over 820 MW of solar projects since their early initiatives in 2004. CS Energy's leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power with a minority position retained by The Conti Group, CS Energy is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner.