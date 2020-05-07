Solar Wire Management for Single Axis Trackers

HellermannTyton’s Wire Management for Single Axis Trackers white paper has been updated to include extensive commentary on bifacial modules as well as modules with split J boxes. The publication provides industry insights and guidance on best practices for installers, site owners and MROs.

"As the utility scale solar market evolves, so do wire management strategies," said HellermannTyton Product Marketing Manager Nick Korth. "This addendum builds on a document many of our customers have found useful."In addition to the added chapter, the white paper covers:End-of-row wire management and why a long-term plan is critical for this area.Choosing the correct material to match the hazard and environment of a solar site.Wire management options along the modules, torque tube and module interface brackets.According to Korth, "HellermannTyton evolves alongside the market. We drive innovation through our product development process and through knowledge leadership like this white paper as well as industry events, webinars and other unique publications."HellermannTyton has a reputation for its leadership in wire management, identification and code compliance education and is a major supplier to the largest EPCs and solar projects around the world.Download the white paper here.About HellermannTytonHellermannTyton is a global leader in cable management and protection products, identification systems and network connectivity solutions. Its systems and solutions are specified by major manufacturers and contractors in the OEM, data communications, automotive, heavy equipment, renewable energy and related industries. The company's engineered solutions and innovative products are designed and constructed to meet the strictest quality standards while delivering reliable implementation at the lowest cost. HellermannTyton operates in 39 countries, with North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. www.hellermann.tyton.com